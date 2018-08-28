Police officer and two people allegedly assaulted during remembrance concert

A woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting two people and a police officer at a remembrance concert.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 9, shortly after 7pm at the Carnegie Rooms in Thetford.

The venue was hosting the remembrance concert, attended by the mayor of Thetford, Roy Brame, at the time.

Norfolk Police said they were called to reports of a public order incident where a woman had allegedly assaulted two people in the venue and an attending police officer.

A spokesman said the woman, who was aged in her 60s, was arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

