Search

Advanced search

Police officer and two people allegedly assaulted during remembrance concert

PUBLISHED: 16:51 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 15 November 2018

A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault. Picture: Ian Burt.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

A woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting two people and a police officer at a remembrance concert.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 9, shortly after 7pm at the Carnegie Rooms in Thetford.

The venue was hosting the remembrance concert, attended by the mayor of Thetford, Roy Brame, at the time.

Norfolk Police said they were called to reports of a public order incident where a woman had allegedly assaulted two people in the venue and an attending police officer.

A spokesman said the woman, who was aged in her 60s, was arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Do you have a story in Thetford, Brandon and Watton? Email all of the details and information to conor.matchett@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Everything you need to know ahead of the Norwich Christmas lights switch-on

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Take a look inside Norwich’s new fried chicken and bubble tea shop

Owner Chen Xing inside Ji Chicken Shop in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Will the secrets of Doggerland - once Norfolk’s ‘neighbour’ - be revealed by North Sea discovery?

An artist's impression of what Doggerland could have loooked like in the Mesolithic period, which tool place between 9000BCE and 6000BCE. Image: WESSEX ARCHAEOLOGY

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast