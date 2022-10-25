Police launch drones to tackle menace of railway trespassers

Network Rail and British Transport Police using drones to track down trespassers - Credit: BTP/Network Rail

Police are using drones in a bid to reduce shocking levels of trespassing on the region’s rail lines.

Network Rail and the British Transport Police are now using bird's eye views of the railway to help find trespassers quickly, reducing dangers and preventing delays.

CCTV of man trespassing on the line at railway station - Credit: Network Rail

The drones are fitted with cameras with high quality zoom and thermal imaging to speed up the process of finding the person quickly before they come to any harm.

There are 34 near misses every day on the UK's rail network.

Trespassers can be fined £1,000 but also risk their lives.

Ellie Burrows, route director for Anglia - Credit: Network Rail

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’re already seeing the benefits of having this technology, in terms of finding people quickly and reducing the length of delays for passengers.

“The railway is full of danger, both obvious and hidden and this new equipment will help us and the British Transport Police to keep everyone safe.”

People trespassing on rail lines cause 34 near misses every day - Credit: PA

In the first half of this year there have already been 572 trespass incidents, resulting in 21,021 delay minutes at a cost of £1.1m to the industry.

Excluding the pandemic period, trespass incidents have risen over the past decade and in one 12-month period alone there were around 93 incidents where people risked their lives on the rail network in Norfolk.

Children are almost twice as likely to trespass on the railway in school holidays - Credit: PA

Research also shows young people are more likely to take a risk on the tracks, with seasonal peaks in incidents coinciding with the spring and summer school holidays.

Network Rail has launched a You vs Train awareness campaign which aims to educate people about the dangers that highlights the story of 11-year-old Harrison Ballantyne, who died when he was electrocuted by overhead power cables after straying into a rail freight depot to retrieve a lost football.

Trespass safety campaign highlighting story of Harrison Ballantyne - Credit: Network Rail

Earlier this year a Greater Anglia train driver described how he had to look away when he thought he was going to hit a man chasing his dog down a railway track.

Despite putting on the emergency brakes Glen Harwood feared the man was going to be killed by the speeding train.

Trespass footage of young boy on railway in East Anglia - Credit: Network Rail

Mr Harwood, who is also a driver trainer manager at Greater Anglia, said: "I actually turned sideways. I was convinced I was going to hit him.”

If you see someone trespassing on the railway, call 0800 405040 or 999, or text 61016.