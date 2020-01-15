Search

Two men arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:59 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 15 January 2020

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of drugs offences. Picture: Ian Burt

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Norwich.

Officers executed a warrant at a property in St Benedicts Street at around 8.45am on Wednesday (January 15) and seized a quantity of mobile phones, along with Class A drugs.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and are currently in police custody.

Sergeant Chris Clay said: "We will not tolerate drug dealing in local communities and I hope this morning's action reassures local residents that officers will respond to their concerns."

Anyone with information about drug related crime in their community should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatvely, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

