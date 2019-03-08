Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark. Archant

Two men were arrested after a fight which left one person in hospital and a Norwich road sealed off while police investigated.

Police were called to Waterloo Road, in north Norwich, at about 9.30pm on Easter Sunday.

They were responding to reports that a group of half a dozen people were fighting and that somebody had been injured.

Police officers, equipped with Taser stun guns went to the scene, along with a dog unit.

One person, who had been injured, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by ambulance.

Norfolk police said two men had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The scene was sealed off, with blue and white police tape placed across the road, for a period, while police carried out forensic investigations.

Police left the scene at about 1am on Easter Monday.