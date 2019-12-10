Police hunt for escaped prisoner

David Rumsey is thought to be in Lynn after escaping prison. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Police are currently on the hunt for a man who has escaped prison.

David Rumsey, 28, is thought to be in the King's Lynn area.

Rumsey is described as white, 5ft 8, of stocky build, with cropped light brown straight hair and has links in Newcastle, Lincolnshire, Southend and Peterborough.

He was in prison for disqualified driving.

Anyone who may have seen Rumsey, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.