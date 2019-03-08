Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Machinery worth £12,000 stolen from town

PUBLISHED: 15:44 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 13 August 2019

The Lennartsfors iron horse was reported missing to police on August 12. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

The Lennartsfors iron horse was reported missing to police on August 12. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

Police are looking for witnesses after "distinctive machinery" was stolen from a Suffolk town.

A Lennartsfors iron horse, which is used for dragging logs, was reported as missing to police on August 12, at around 1.30pm in Beccles Marshes.

You may also want to watch:

It is worth around £12,000 and has a serial number of 160.1006.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/48168/19 on 101.

Alternatively, contact the police via their website or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Man had dentures stuck in throat for eight days after routine surgery

A 72-year-old man's dentures were stuck in his throat after an operation and not found for eight days. Pictured, an X-ray of the man's neck. Photo: BMJ Case Reports 2019

Eating disorder treatment has come a long way since ‘brutal’ methods - but future still daunting, admits charity boss

Nancy Pearce OBE, founder of Beat and chief executive Andrew Radford celebrate the 30th anniversary of the charity. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists