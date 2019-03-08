Machinery worth £12,000 stolen from town
PUBLISHED: 15:44 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 13 August 2019
Police are looking for witnesses after "distinctive machinery" was stolen from a Suffolk town.
A Lennartsfors iron horse, which is used for dragging logs, was reported as missing to police on August 12, at around 1.30pm in Beccles Marshes.
It is worth around £12,000 and has a serial number of 160.1006.
Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/48168/19 on 101.
Alternatively, contact the police via their website or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.