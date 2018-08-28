Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police locate suspect linked to city thefts

PUBLISHED: 09:04 28 January 2019

Police patrolling Norwich have located and dealt with a man linked with a series of thefts in the city. Pic: Ian Burt.

Police patrolling Norwich have located and dealt with a man linked with a series of thefts in the city. Pic: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2004

Police patrolling Norwich have located and “dealt with” a man linked with a series of thefts in the city.

Officers were in the Old Lakenham area of the city on Sunday checking up on addresses with links to Norfolk Constabulary’s Operation Gravity when they found the man.

Tweeting about the patrols Norwich police said: “NSSNT out on patrol checking up on OP GRAVITY related addresses in the Old Lakenham area. One male located and dealt with for local thefts.”

One of the force’s active campaigns, Operation Gravity is focussed on disrupting and preventing County Lines drug dealing across Norfolk. Since it was launched in 2016 more than 650 people have been arrested and large quantities of Class A drugs, cash, knives and mobile phones have been seized.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

Ringland Road in Easton is set to be closed for a week for resurfacing works. Picture Google.

Scam warning after elderly woman attempts to buy £2,000 of Google vouchers at supermarket

Police have issued a scam warning after an elderly woman attempted to purchase vouchers in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farkeball, intensity, naivety and big sheets of paper – six things learned from City’s battle with the Blades

Emi Buendia, left, congratulates Onel Hernandez on his opener against Sheffield United Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

#includeImage($article, 225)

Scam warning after elderly woman attempts to buy £2,000 of Google vouchers at supermarket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Farkeball, intensity, naivety and big sheets of paper – six things learned from City’s battle with the Blades

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Farkeball, intensity, naivety and big sheets of paper – six things learned from City’s battle with the Blades

Emi Buendia, left, congratulates Onel Hernandez on his opener against Sheffield United Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

500 Hessian sacks will bolster banks of historic canal

Ivan Cane, trust chairman (left) and trust fisheries officer Tom Webster beside the canal at Ebridge with a digger used to infill the bolstered banks with de-silted material. Picture: North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust

From sleeping rough in Norwich to exhibiting in New York - incredible story of artist’s amazing journey

Forgotten by local artist Siris Hill. Photo: Siris Hill

Tornado’s retirement will be “emotional” day for RAF

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists