Police locate suspect linked to city thefts

Police patrolling Norwich have located and “dealt with” a man linked with a series of thefts in the city.

Officers were in the Old Lakenham area of the city on Sunday checking up on addresses with links to Norfolk Constabulary’s Operation Gravity when they found the man.

Tweeting about the patrols Norwich police said: “NSSNT out on patrol checking up on OP GRAVITY related addresses in the Old Lakenham area. One male located and dealt with for local thefts.”

One of the force’s active campaigns, Operation Gravity is focussed on disrupting and preventing County Lines drug dealing across Norfolk. Since it was launched in 2016 more than 650 people have been arrested and large quantities of Class A drugs, cash, knives and mobile phones have been seized.