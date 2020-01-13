Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

An investigation has been launched amid reports that attempts had been made to groom online a pupil and three of his high school friends.

The pupil's mother received a phone call from Hellesdon High School, where the teenager goes to school, to warn her that her son and three of his friends had been subject to grooming behaviour by a man via social media.

It is understood the man had been asking her son for photos and requesting personal details.

The pupil's mother shared details of the incident and has urged other parents to do the same in a bid to warn others.

Norfolk Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A statement from Mike Earl and Tom Rolfe, principals of Hellesdon High School, said: "We take these matters extremely seriously, all of our students receive regular education on internet safety and are taught how to recognise dangerous or inappropriate activity".

The warning has received more than 1,000 shares prompting the woman to issue another message to worried parents.

It said: "I'm shocked by the number of personal messages I have received from parents who have been or are going through the same thing.

"It's made me realise that there needs to be a greater emphasis and more education available for both young people and parents, surrounding the issue of grooming through social media,

"Please continue to message me, share the post, check your children's online accounts and most importantly talk to your young people about their personal safety, the importance of sharing anything that makes them feel uneasy and their absolute worth as human beings."

One parent added: "Thank you so much for sharing this, my son is at hellesdon (year 7) and his crazing is for instagram and we've said no! I will show him this when I pick him up. My heart goes out to you but thank god your son has reported this."

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police can confirm we have received a report of an incident where three young people in the Hellesdon area have been contacted via social media. We are still in the early stages of our investigation to establish the full circumstances in relation to this incident and enquiries are ongoing."