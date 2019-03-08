Have you seen this man? Police launch appeal to trace wanted man

David Pattison who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

David Pattison is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

The 35-year-old is described as white, approximately 6ft 2, medium build with blue eyes, short brown hair and a beard.

He is believed to have contacts in and around Norwich city centre.

Anyone who may have seen Pattison or has any information about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.