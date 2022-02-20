Investigation ongoing into attack that left man with serious head injuries
- Credit: Archant
A probe is continuing into an attack that saw a man suffer head and body injuries.
Police were called to an address in St Edmundsbury Road in King’s Lynn at 6.40pm on January 10 following reports someone was believed to have been killed.
Emergency services arriving at the scene discovered a man in his 30s who had been seriously injured.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to King’s Lynn Police and Investigation Centre for questioning.
Police have confirmed that enquiries into the incident are continuing.
A spokesman said: “The woman arrested at the time was released on police bail to February 1.
"She answered bail and has been released under investigation until September 1.”
The incident is believed to have happened within the North Lynn areas of Coulton Close, Newlands Avenue and St Edmundsbury Road.
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/2453/22.