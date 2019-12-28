Search

Nuisance driver who kept people awake is warned vehicle could be taken away

PUBLISHED: 08:51 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 28 December 2019

Police issued a warning to an anti-social driver. Picture: Ian Burt

An anti-social driver has been warned he could have his vehicle seized if he continues to be a nuisance.

Police served a Section 59 warning on a motorist who was "driving in an anti-social manner" in Costessey in the early hours of today (Saturday, December 28).

Police from Wymondham, who served the order on the man said he was "causing a nuisance to local residents".

Section 59 of the Road Traffic Act allows the police to give drivers a warning if they are reported to have used their vehicle in a manner which causes "alarm, distress or annoyance".

If the driver is reported to have done so again within a year, then the police have the right to confiscate the vehicle.

South Norfolk police tweeted about the warning and said: "We're listening to residents' concerns about anti-social driving and taking positive action."



