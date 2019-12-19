Search

Police warning ahead of Black Friday party night

PUBLISHED: 15:12 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 19 December 2019

Celebrating NewYears 2015 in Norwich, too many drinks of alcohol and this guy finds himself arrested after an altercation of fighting on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

copyright 2014: Rob Colman Tel: 07905093569. No Syndication.

People heading out to celebrate the festive season this weekend have been urged to enjoy themselves but to also look after themselves and others.

A stark warning has been issued by Norfolk Police as revellers and pub and club goers prepare to head out on two of the biggest party nights of the year this weekend - the last before Christmas Day.

People from across the county will descend on Norwich as well as other towns throughout Norfolk this weekend as the Christmas festivities get into full swing on what has been dubbed Black Friday, because of its connection with Christmas parties and late nights.

But ahead of two nights of partying, those heading out this weekend have been urged to have a good time but have also been warned to behave themselves.

Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: "Policing plans for the Christmas and New Year period are arranged months in advance to make sure sufficient resources are in place.

"We're expecting this weekend to be busy, and additional officers will be on patrol as people head out to celebrate.

"This is all about making sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable night out.

"Too often we deal with people who have had so much to drink that they are not aware of what is happening around them, which puts them in danger.

"We're therefore asking people to moderate their drinking, to look after themselves and each other, and to respect our officers and all those working hard to keep people safe over the Christmas and New Year period."

Last year our reporters accompanied emergency workers, including police and paramedics, as they helped keep people safe on Black Friday.

And this year we will once again have a reporter out in the city to describe the drama as it unfolds for Norfolk's emergency services as well as Norwich's life-saving SOS Bus.

Since it was launched in 2001, following the river deaths of James Toms, 21, and Nick Green, 16, in the city the pioneering project, which is based on Prince of Wales Road, has helped more than 11,500 people.

People have also been urged not to drink and drive this Christmas part of the annual festive crackdown which runs into the New Year.

Watch out for in-depth coverage from Black Friday in Norwich on our website and in our newspaper.

