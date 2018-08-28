Police issue warning over rogue traders offering repair work

Police have issued a warning following an increase in the last two weeks of cold calling rogue traders in the Broadland area.

The rogue traders have tried to convince residents to have unnecessary roof, driveway or other work done at an inflated price.

People between the ages of 50 and 85 have been those most targeted.

An officer on the Broadland Police Facebook page said: “Now I accept that not all persons who ‘cold call’ have a criminal intent but we do seem to have more scammers and con artists targeting the vulnerable in their own homes at this time of the year.”

The following advice was given to people to protect themselves from rogue traders:

• Don’t ever go to a bank or cash point with a trader, legitimate traders would never do this.

• Don’t allow anyone to pressure you into agreeing to have work carried out. If you ask them to leave and they don’t, call the police on 999.

• Do discuss any work you feel needs carrying out on your property with a relative or friend who can help you find a reputable trader.

• Don’t agree to any work or sign anything on the spot.