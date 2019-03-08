Do you know this duo? Police want to speak to them in connection with Norwich burglary

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:45 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 09 April 2019

Police have issued CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Aylesbury Close, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Detectives have released these CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Norwich.

The incident took place at a property in Aylesbury Close on Friday, March 22, when suspect(s) stole a purse and wallet containing cards and a small amount of cash. A card was subsequently used in a fraudulent transaction.

Officers are keen to identify the man and woman pictured in the CCTV images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man or woman should contact Det Con Steve Gladwin at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

