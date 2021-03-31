Police investigating after trees cut down 'without consent'
- Credit: Mick Howes
Police investigations are continuing in connection after the "unauthorised removal" of trees from an area in north Lowestoft.
Earlier this month Lowestoft Town Council expressed anger after trees on land at Links Road and Gunton Cliff were "cut down without any consent."
With inquiries under way, witnesses are being sought after "a number of trees" were removed.
A police spokesman said: "Officers were contacted shortly after 1.05pm on March 8 following reports that a number of trees had been removed without consent from land at Links Road and Gunton Cliff, Lowestoft, at some point on March 1.
"Further enquiries are being carried out in order to establish the circumstances of the incident."
With the town council expressing disappointment after the trees had been cut down, police have said they are "in contact with the council."
A town council spokesman had previously said: "The removal of trees without consent and the appropriate licences is both a criminal activity and strongly against the Town Council’s Climate Emergency declaration."
Any witnesses who may have information regarding any suspicious activity in the Gunton Cliff and Links Road area, should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/11639/21.
