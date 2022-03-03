News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Probe continues into online racist abuse of Norwich players

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:13 PM March 3, 2022
Norwich City striker Adam Idah is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday

Norwich City striker Adam Idah during the match against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A police investigation is continuing to identify those behind online racist abuse of Norwich City players. 

The club strongly condemned and threatened to ban those responsible for racially motivated abuse directed at its players - including Adam Idah - following the Canaries' 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on December 28.

It issued a statement after striker Idah shared a screenshot of comments containing racist symbols that he received on his Instagram after the game.

Norfolk police said investigations are still continuing in relation to offences under the Malicious Communications Act. Racist abuse under the act carries a heavier sentence.

Norwich City and Crystal Palace players taking the knee before kick-off at Selhurst Park.

Norwich City and Crystal Palace players took the knee before kick-off at Selhurst Park. - Credit: PA

Following the match, Norwich City said an individual had also been identified following the alleged racist comments directed at Crystal Palace’s players at Selhurst Park.

In a statement the club said: "Where identified, the club will support and impose the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour."

Under the government’s new police and crime bill football fans who racially abuse players online will be banned from matches for up to 10 years.
 

