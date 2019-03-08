Search

Park cordoned off amid police investigation

PUBLISHED: 10:58 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 18 August 2019

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A police investigation is underway and part of a park at the centre of a Norfolk town has been cordoned off to the public.

Police tape was used to seal off a section of Diss Park this morning.

Forensics investigators could be seen examining a site close to the edge of Diss Mere and a number of police vehicles were at the scene.

The part of the park closed includes an area where two tents have been pitched in recent weeks.

Police forensic team markers could be seen close to where the most recent tent is sited close to the edge of the water.

Despite the police activity the popular town centre park remains open to the public.

The park had been hosting a weekly Sunday morning car boot sale as the police investigation unfolded less than 400m away.

More to follow.

