Probe continues after councillor 'shot at twice in six months'

Police in Carvers Lane, Attleborough after Tony Crouch was shot by an air rifle in January - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the apparent shooting of a former Norfolk town mayor twice in six months.

Police said inquiries were being carried out into the two similar incidents that saw an area around Carver's Lane in Attleborough sealed off on January 10 and May 30.

On both occasions armed police were called to the home of Tony Crouch following claims that the ex-town councillor had been wounded in the arm after being shot at with an air rifle.

Former Attleborough mayor Tony Crouch - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In the latest incident Mr Crouch, who is in his 60s, had reportedly gone to check the letter box in his garden when he felt pain in his arm.

A man in his 20s was arrested for grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm following the incident in January.

He was subsequently released from police bail while investigations continued.

A gun has never been recovered despite an extensive police search of the area.