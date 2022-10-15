News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police hunt brazen thieves who stole £50k quad bikes from showground

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:56 PM October 15, 2022
Image of one of the quadbikes stolen from the Royal Norfolk Show in June

Image of one of the quadbikes stolen from the Royal Norfolk Show in June - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are still hunting thieves who stole quad bikes worth £50k from the Royal Norfolk Show amid similar thefts from other agricultural shows. 

In a brazen theft saw four all-terrain vehicles taken from the Norfolk Showground in the early hours of June 30.

One of the quadbikes stolen at the Royal Norfolk Show - a dark green Suzuki Kingquad 750

One of the quadbikes stolen at the Royal Norfolk Show - a dark green Suzuki Kingquad 750 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two, a Suzuki Kingquad 750 camo and a red Honda TRX420FM2, belonged to Bury St Edmunds-based MKM Agriculture. 

A green Suzuki Kingquad 500 and red Honda TRX520FA6, were taken from the trade stalls of other vendors.

The thefts are similar to two quad bikes that were stolen from the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, North Yorkshire,  just two weeks later. 

Royal Norfolk Show Day 2 Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Thieves targeted trade stalls at the Royal Norfolk Show in the early hours - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk police said investigations were continuing but no arrests had yet been made.

Research by NFU Mutual revealed that countryside crime cost Norfolk almost £1m in 2021 with quad bikes and all terrain vehicles being a top target due to “very high prices because of supply and demand”.

Anyone with information can contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number NC-30062022-147.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing

Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Josephine McAllister arriving at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing for throwing a petrol bomb into

Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Carl Waller-Barrett at the Chipeez potato factory in Horsford 

Farming

Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon