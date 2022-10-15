Police hunt brazen thieves who stole £50k quad bikes from showground

Image of one of the quadbikes stolen from the Royal Norfolk Show in June - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are still hunting thieves who stole quad bikes worth £50k from the Royal Norfolk Show amid similar thefts from other agricultural shows.

In a brazen theft saw four all-terrain vehicles taken from the Norfolk Showground in the early hours of June 30.

One of the quadbikes stolen at the Royal Norfolk Show - a dark green Suzuki Kingquad 750 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two, a Suzuki Kingquad 750 camo and a red Honda TRX420FM2, belonged to Bury St Edmunds-based MKM Agriculture.

A green Suzuki Kingquad 500 and red Honda TRX520FA6, were taken from the trade stalls of other vendors.

The thefts are similar to two quad bikes that were stolen from the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, just two weeks later.

Thieves targeted trade stalls at the Royal Norfolk Show in the early hours - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk police said investigations were continuing but no arrests had yet been made.

Research by NFU Mutual revealed that countryside crime cost Norfolk almost £1m in 2021 with quad bikes and all terrain vehicles being a top target due to “very high prices because of supply and demand”.

Anyone with information can contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number NC-30062022-147.