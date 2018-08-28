Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are investigating after a fight broke out during a Christmas lights switch-on in a mid-Norfolk town.

The Dereham Christmas lights switch-on took place on Sunday evening and police were called to the market place at around 5.15pm following reports that two men were involved in an altercation.

No arrests were made and no one was injured but investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Police also said that the two men knew each other.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or report via the website www.norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.