Search

Advanced search

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 12:20 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:21 04 December 2018

Police were called toa burglary in North Wootton. Picture: Archant

Police were called toa burglary in North Wootton. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after a fight broke out during a Christmas lights switch-on in a mid-Norfolk town.

The Dereham Christmas lights switch-on took place on Sunday evening and police were called to the market place at around 5.15pm following reports that two men were involved in an altercation.

No arrests were made and no one was injured but investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Police also said that the two men knew each other.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or report via the website www.norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collins outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich man jailed after admitting killing ‘fun-loving’ father-to-be in crash

Ricardas Taraska. PIC: Supplied by Cambridge Constabulary.

Video Apache Attack Helicopter lands on school playing field

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Road reopens after being blocked due to driver flipping car onto roof

A car flipped onto its roof on Wareham Road, between Wighton and Wells. Picture: North Norfolk Police

Romanian restaurant set to open in Norwich

Olimpia Sadler, pictured, has applied to open a Romanian restaurant on Dereham Road in Norwich. The city council has granted the application.

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Dereham’s Todd Cantwell has earned his place in the spotlight at Norwich City

Todd Cantwell made his mark in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Besiktas deal for Nelson Oliveira is news to Norwich City

Norwich City have not accepted an offer from Besiktas for Nelson Oliveira Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast