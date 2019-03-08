Home searched after glass smashed to gain entry

A glass door was smashed as possible thieves searched a Bungay home in the middle of the afternoon.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed entry was gained to a home in Outney Road, Bungay, after the glass in a door was smashed.

The incident occurred sometime between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday, July 9.

Once inside, drawers were opened and searched, but nothing appears to have been taken, officers confirm.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or has information about the incident, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/40137/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.