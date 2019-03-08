Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police investigating after spate of arson attacks

PUBLISHED: 10:52 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 30 April 2019

Police are investigating after a spate of arson attacks in Swaffham Market Place. PHOTO: IAN BURT

Police are investigating after a spate of arson attacks in Swaffham Market Place. PHOTO: IAN BURT

Archant © 2009

A string of arson attacks which took place over an hour and a half in Swaffham have prompted a police investigation.

Five different incidents of bins deliberately being set on fire in Market Place were recorded overnight on Monday April 29 and Tuesday April 30.

You may also want to watch:

One crew from Swaffham was called out to the fires, with the first one taking place at 11.58pm and the last at 1.41am.

Police were also called out to assist the fire service.

The incidents are being treated as linked and the police are now investigating.

Most Read

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead in churchyard

Police were called to an incident on Frenze Road in Diss. Picture: Felicity Priehs

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in churchyard

Police were called to an incident on Frenze Road in Diss. Picture: Felicity Priehs

Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

TV presenter promoted bust holiday parks firm as ‘no brainer’ investment

Melissa Porter promoting Dream Lodge. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists