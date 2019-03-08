Police investigating after spate of arson attacks
PUBLISHED: 10:52 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 30 April 2019
A string of arson attacks which took place over an hour and a half in Swaffham have prompted a police investigation.
Five different incidents of bins deliberately being set on fire in Market Place were recorded overnight on Monday April 29 and Tuesday April 30.
One crew from Swaffham was called out to the fires, with the first one taking place at 11.58pm and the last at 1.41am.
Police were also called out to assist the fire service.
The incidents are being treated as linked and the police are now investigating.
