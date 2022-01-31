Police investigating allegation against west Norfolk councillor

West Norfolk Borough Council had begun its own standards probe into Shimit Patel, but has now paused that enquiry while police complete their own investigations. - Credit: IAN BURT

Police have launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct by a councillor in west Norfolk.

West Norfolk Borough Council had begun its own standards probe into its member Shimit Patel, but has now paused that enquiry while police complete their own investigations.

Mr Patel, a Conservative, was said at a December hearing to have apologised after admitting his guilt over the allegations - but details of the case have not yet been revealed.

That hearing was delayed because panel members were said to need more time to consider the findings of the authority’s initial investigation into the matter.

A council spokesman said at the time that he would “not be making any comment on the subject matter of the complaint as councillor Patel is entitled to have due process followed fairly and in accordance with the law".

The new hearing was set for Monday of this week, but at the start of the meeting, the panel's chairman, Simon Nash, said he could no longer consider the case.

He said: “Since the meeting of December 15, information has been supplied to me which in my opinion brings into question the quality of the investigation behind this hearing."

The independent councillor said that on Friday January 28, he had “received a notification from Norfolk Constabulary that, at my request, they would be contacting the executive of the borough council to discuss one of the allegations made in relation to this case”.

He added: “In view of the information supplied to me independently, I’m of the opinion that my position on this panel has been significantly compromised and that my continued involvement in this hearing would be inappropriate.”

Conservative councillor Vivienne Spikings, who said she was speaking on Mr Patel’s behalf, said she was "thoroughly disgusted" by Mr Nash's "unbelievable dialogue" - which she claimed he had conducted "behind the scenes".

She said the whole panel had been brought into disrepute and that six weeks had been wasted between the two hearings, because "people were going behind the scenes, digging and delving into their own route".

Mrs Spikings also separately referred to an email which she alleged had "racial tones" and which used an expletive to refer to Mr Patel three times.

She said: "We've got a tale of two halves. Let's have it all out. If you're going to do it, do everybody transparently. This cannot be allowed to carry on."

Labour councillor Christine Hudson, who replaced Mr Nash as panel chair, responded: "We, the panel, agree with you that the investigation is completely substandard and the whole incident has to be looked at in depth again.

"We have got so much information that we, the panel, are going to investigate it."

She added that it was not even noted in the report whether Mr Patel had been advised of his rights.

Mr Nash said after the meeting that he found Mrs Spikings’ description of him “inappropriate” and that he would like her “to specify what exactly she feels I’ve done that is so disgusting”.

He said that he had concerns, stemming from the report seen by councillors at the December hearing, that there was "possibly a criminal allegation involved" with the case, and that he decided to bring the matter to the police.

He said that he had separately received an email from the complainant which had caused him to doubt the quality of the council's own investigation.

He added that the complainant had approached him rather than the other way around, and that once he had read an email, he was not able to unread it.

Mr Patel, who was not present at the hearing, said afterwards that he had no comment.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman confirmed they had received a report of misconduct in connection with the original allegation.

“Officers are currently working alongside the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk to establish whether a crime has taken place," she said.

A council spokeswoman said it would not be appropriate to comment during ongoing investigations and added that another hearing would be convened as soon as possible.