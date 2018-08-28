Police investigate sweetshop, pub and church burglaries in Fakenham

Police are investigating a number of burglaries in a north Norfolk town after a sweet shop, a pub and a church were broken into overnight.

Out early this Christmas Eve on foot patrol in Fakenham town centre following reports of a burglary at #TheLimes in the early hours of this morning. Did you see or hear anything? Call 101 and quote ref 42 of 24/12/18. Merry Christmas to all #696 #1909 pic.twitter.com/MeL0fpYRqe — North Norfolk Police (@NorthNorfPolice) December 24, 2018

Officers were at the scene of a break-in at The Limes pub, in Fakenham, this morning after a window was smashed and several bottles of spirits were stolen.

Glen Mallett, 50, from Reepham, who owns the village’s The Crown pub, with his wife Lisa, said the outbuilding at the couple’s Fakenham shop, Sweets’n’Things was kicked in overnight on Sunday, December 23 overnight.

Mr Mallett said: “We’ve got an employee who gets in just before 9am to open the shop and she noticed it then.”

He added they reported the break-in to the police and had a forensics officer visit the shop, on the Market Place, on Monday, December 24.

Mr Mallett added: “Nothing was taken but it’s not good.

“It’s an outhouse we’ve got for the storeroom and they kicked that in and the frame has come out.”

He said the break-in would not affect the store’s Christmas trading hours.

Norfolk Police confirmed several break-ins at businesses in Fakenham had been reported to them this morning and they were carrying out initial enquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Two other reports have come in. They were both burglaries.

“The church came in at about 9.15am and a shop on Market Place came in at 11am.

“We’re going to be scheduling appointments with the victims later on today for this afternoon for them to be visited by officers.”

The spokesperson advised that people call 999 if there was a crime in progress or in case of emergency and added: “If the crime already taken place, call 101 or report it to us online.”

Anyone with information about any of the break-ins is asked to call 101.