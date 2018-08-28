Search

Advanced search

Investigations into city centre stabbing continue

PUBLISHED: 11:04 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:17 14 December 2018

Police are appealing for information after a man was verbally assaulted in Lowestoft. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are appealing for information after a man was verbally assaulted in Lowestoft. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

Police said they are continuing to investigate after a man in his 30’s was stabbed yesterday evening.

The incident happened around 6.20pm on Thursday, December 13, in the St Augustines Gate area of Norwich.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and has since been discharged.

A second man was taken to hospital after falling ill, but is not believed to be a victim of crime.

A cordon was put in place on Aylsham Road while initial enquiries were carried out, but has since been lifted.

A 27-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, said officers had also stopped a bus at the scene.

Norfolk Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has information regarding the incident. They’re asked to contact DC Mike Blowers and/or DC Chris Edwards at Norwich CID on 101.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft.

‘It makes me sick it got that bad’: Ex-staff member lifts lid on care home suddenly ordered to shut

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Video WATCH: Could this be Norfolk’s worst driving?

Dan Weatherley captured dashcam footage of near misses on Norfolk roads. Photo: Dan Weatherley

Ten years for ‘shameful’ teacher whose sex crimes ‘betrayed society’

Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Waveney Valley’s Lee Cook claims impressive win in Beccles Turkey Trot

Beccles Turkey Trot winner Lee Cook faces the camera Picture: WAVENEY AC

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

Chart-topping 80s group announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

Crowds at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Gregg Brown
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast