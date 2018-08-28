Gallery

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE Archant

A clean-up effort is under way after vandals went on a spree, spraying black paint on eight North Walsham shop fronts.

Police said they were investigating after the damage to the shops in Market Street and Market Place, which was reported to them at 4.30am on Sunday by a street cleaner.

Properties tergeted include the newly-opened Walsham Gents barber, the Digital Phone Company, CD Page Tobacconists & Confectioners, Phoenix Vape, Express Printing and Stationery, the Mortgage Point, Kelly’s Plaice and the old Hughes electrical shop.

A Norfolk police inspector said: “We are aware that a number of premises were sprayed with spray paint in that area police are investigating.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 and to quote incident number 90 of February 10.”

Crimes can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website at crimestoppers-uk.org

