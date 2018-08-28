Search

Police called to investigate second sexual assault in Norwich within space of a few hours

PUBLISHED: 18:43 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:19 05 November 2018

Police are inbestigating reports of a sexual assault on a woman near the former Lidl Supermarket off Aylsham Road in Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Archant

Police have taped off an area of an old supermarket carpark in Norwich following reports of a sexual assault on a woman in her thirties.

Officers are on the scene at the old Lidl supermarket in Aylsham Road, while they carry out investigations into the assault which is believed to have taken place at around 4am.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said officers are satisfied that the incident is not connected to another sexual assault in Earlham Cemetery, which also took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

