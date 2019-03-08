Police quiz financial adviser over alleged fraud

Police are investigating a fraud allegation at a financial advice firm.

The alleged fraud at Sophex Ltd, which trades as Lifetime Financial Solutions, was first reported to Suffolk police in November 2018 and the investigation is still ongoing.

The company has offices in Nacton, Suffolk and Blofield Heath, Norfolk.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "We can confirm that a report was received on November 17 2018 regarding an allegation of fraud.

"An individual was interviewed as a voluntary attendee."

No arrests have been made and the person interviewed is understood to be a former employee.

The firm was established in 2005 and its website states the majority of its clients are in East Anglia and the South East.

The company said it was unable to comment because of the ongoing police investigation.