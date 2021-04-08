Police launch investigation after teenager raped

Published: 1:29 PM April 8, 2021

Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her late teens was raped in Downham Market on Sunday, March 4. - Credit: IAN BURT

Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her late teens was raped last week.

Officers said the incident took place on Sunday, April 4, sometime between 3am to 8am in the area of Rouse’s Lane in Downham Market, and are appealing for information following the rape.

They want to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Rouse’s Lane and Stonecross Road between the times mentioned, and may have seen either a man or a woman.

Detective Inspector Richard Weller said: "We understand people will be very concerned at the seriousness of this report, and we will be carrying out extra patrols in the area to offer support and advice to our local communities.

"We’re also aware of a similar incident that took place in Great Ryburgh in February, but at this stage, while both incidents will continue to be investigated thoroughly, we don’t believe them to be linked.”

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Swaffham CID on 101, quoting ‘Operation Loddington’.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police renewed their appeal for help with the Great Ryburgh incident last month. An e-fit of a man was released to track down the attacker, who attacked a teenage girl at around 3pm on February 28 in an area of disused rail track off Mill Road.

A previous appeal to the incident resulted in around 100 calls from the public.

The e-fit of the Great Ryburgh incident depicts a white man aged roughly in his 50s with balding grey hair and a moustache, who is believed to be around 6ft tall.