Man in late teens raped in church yard

Breaking

Published: 3:03 PM July 4, 2021

The incident happened in the church yard at St Edmunds Church, on Church Road, in the early hours of Sunday morning. - Credit: Archant

A man in his late teens was raped in a church yard on Saturday, police have confirmed.

Officers said the incident took place on Saturday, July 3 in the early hours of the morning just before 1am in the church yard at St Edmunds Church, on Church Road, in Downham Market.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Saturday afternoon and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.

The man has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Weller said: “Both men had met one another prior to the incident and I can confirm we’re not linking this to any other incidents in the Downham area.

"The victim, aged in his late teens, is being supported by specialist officers and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation.”

Police said they are not linking the incident to the rape on Sunday, April 4 in the area of Rouse's Lane in Downham Market.

Anyone with information should contact Swaffham CID on 101, quoting incident number 28 of July 3, 2021.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.