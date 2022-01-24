News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police investigate woman's death following collision in cul-de-sac

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 5:36 PM January 24, 2022
Leete Way

Police have been carrying put house-to-house enquiries after a teenage woman died following a car crash in West Winch - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police have been making house to house enquiries around a quiet village back street after a teenage woman died after she was involved in a  collision with a car.

The woman, who is believed to have been aged 19, has not yet been formally named. 

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital in King's Lynn after the incident, which happened around 7.30pm on Sunday on Leete Way, West Winch.

She later died in hospital from her injuries and a man in his 40s was arrested at the QEH on suspicion of her murder.

The incident happened on the corner of a secluded cul-de-sac.

The scene is overlooked by terrace and semi-detached homes and is close to a children's playground.

Most neighbours did not wish to speak to reporters about what had happened. 

One woman said she was out when the incident took place and returned home to find the street cordoned off by police.

Leete Way in West Winch where a murder investigation took place. Picture: Danielle Booden

Police said the inident happened on Leete Way in West Winch on Sunday night - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We're probably better off not knowing realty and just getting on with our lives," she said. "It's a sad business."

On Monday, the cordon had been taken down and life seemed to have returned to normal on Leete Way, which is off Eller Drive and close to the main A10 between King;s Lynn and Downham Market.

People walked their dogs and went to work, while delivery drivers came and went as unformed and plain-clothed police went from door to door.

Leete Way in West Winch where a murder investigation took place. Picture: Danielle Booden

The accident happened close to a corner where the road turns into a small cul-de-sac - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police staff were also asking people living on the estate if they had any CCTV footage from the time of the incident.

Norfolk police said officers were called to Leete Way at around 7.30pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance.

Det Chief Supt Kate Thacker said: "We're in the early stages of our investigation however we can confirm those involved are known to one another." 

Anyone with information about the incident who hasn’t yet spoken with officers, should call police on 101, quoting incident number 361.

Police have stressed the West Winch incident is totally unrelated to a murder inquiry launched in Downham Market.

King's Lynn News

