Police investigate woman's death following collision in cul-de-sac
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Police have been making house to house enquiries around a quiet village back street after a teenage woman died after she was involved in a collision with a car.
The woman, who is believed to have been aged 19, has not yet been formally named.
She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital in King's Lynn after the incident, which happened around 7.30pm on Sunday on Leete Way, West Winch.
She later died in hospital from her injuries and a man in his 40s was arrested at the QEH on suspicion of her murder.
The incident happened on the corner of a secluded cul-de-sac.
The scene is overlooked by terrace and semi-detached homes and is close to a children's playground.
Most neighbours did not wish to speak to reporters about what had happened.
Most Read
- 1 Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village
- 2 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
- 3 Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town
- 4 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
- 5 Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream
- 6 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
- 7 Devastated family wrongly told prisoner hanged himself weeks before release
- 8 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- 9 Vicar’s astonishing outburst against the Bishop in town's long-running row
- 10 Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips
One woman said she was out when the incident took place and returned home to find the street cordoned off by police.
"We're probably better off not knowing realty and just getting on with our lives," she said. "It's a sad business."
On Monday, the cordon had been taken down and life seemed to have returned to normal on Leete Way, which is off Eller Drive and close to the main A10 between King;s Lynn and Downham Market.
People walked their dogs and went to work, while delivery drivers came and went as unformed and plain-clothed police went from door to door.
Police staff were also asking people living on the estate if they had any CCTV footage from the time of the incident.
Norfolk police said officers were called to Leete Way at around 7.30pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance.
Det Chief Supt Kate Thacker said: "We're in the early stages of our investigation however we can confirm those involved are known to one another."
Anyone with information about the incident who hasn’t yet spoken with officers, should call police on 101, quoting incident number 361.
Police have stressed the West Winch incident is totally unrelated to a murder inquiry launched in Downham Market.