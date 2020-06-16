Koi Carp stolen after burglars break into garden centre

Detectives are investigating a burglary at Taverham Garden Centre where £5,000 worth of goods were stolen on Sunday night (June 14).

Burglars have stolen £5,000 worth of goods including Koi Carp in a night-time raid of Taverham Garden Centre.

The break-in took place sometime between 8.30pm and 10pm on Sunday, June 14.

Among the items taken from the Fir Covert Road business were garden ornaments, water fountains, fishing nets, garden flowers and pond fish, including Koi Carp.

Following the theft, police are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or has any dashcam footage from during the hours the burglary was committed, to contact them.

Officers have also released the description of three suspects and would like anyone who recognises the descriptions to get in touch.

The first man was described as wearing a dark grey hoodie with the hood worn over a black baseball cap, light grey tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the side, red trainers with white soles and black gloves.

A second man wore a grey hoodie with black baseball cap, light grey tracksuit bottoms with an Under Armour logo on the right leg and black gloves.

A third man wore a brown hooded jumper with the zip up, dark coloured trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with information, please contact PC Sion Davies on 101 quoting crime reference 36/39072/20 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.