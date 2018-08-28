Search

Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Beccles

PUBLISHED: 20:20 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:57 18 December 2018

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a jewellers in Beccles.

The incident, which took place at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, saw two men enter Oliver and J Jewellery LTD on Blyburgate armed with a knife.

The men, who had their faces covered threatened staff before fleeing the scene without anything being taken.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 294

