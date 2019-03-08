Investigations continue after teenager attacked in nightclub

The Waterfront in Norwich. PIC: Supplied by The Waterfront. Archant

Police officers have identified a man they want to speak to after a teenager was attacked in a nightclub.

A 19-year-old man was assaulted inside the Waterfront on King Street, Norwich, between 2am and 2.30am on Saturday, August 24.

Norfolk Police put out a CCTV appeal after identifying a man officers wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.

That person was identified after the image was put out via the media.

The victim received injuries to his face but no paramedics were called, according to a Norfolk Police spokesman.

Inquiries into the nightclub attack are still ongoing and anyone with information about it should contact PC Victoria McDowell at Bethel Street police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/59121/19.

Alternatively anyone with information can contact the Crimestoppers hotline anonymously on 0800 555111.