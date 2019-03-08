BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock. Archant

Police are continuing to hunt for the driver of a silver BMW after a teenage biker was left for dead following a hit-and-run.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wayne Tingey, from Kessingland, was left with a bleed on the brain, a fractured shoulder and a bruised coccyx following the crash in Denmark Road, Lowestoft on Thursday, March 7.

The teenager had been travelling home following his work experience as a painter and decorator, when he was knocked off his 100cc motorcycle – that was later written off – and taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock. Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

With inquiries continuing more than two weeks after the crash, the driver is still being sought by police.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”

Witnesses or anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage should call the Lowestoft Response Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13161/19.