BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain
PUBLISHED: 10:42 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 23 March 2019
Archant
Police are continuing to hunt for the driver of a silver BMW after a teenage biker was left for dead following a hit-and-run.
Wayne Tingey, from Kessingland, was left with a bleed on the brain, a fractured shoulder and a bruised coccyx following the crash in Denmark Road, Lowestoft on Thursday, March 7.
The teenager had been travelling home following his work experience as a painter and decorator, when he was knocked off his 100cc motorcycle – that was later written off – and taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.
With inquiries continuing more than two weeks after the crash, the driver is still being sought by police.
A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”
Witnesses or anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage should call the Lowestoft Response Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13161/19.
