Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

PUBLISHED: 10:42 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 23 March 2019

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Archant

Police are continuing to hunt for the driver of a silver BMW after a teenage biker was left for dead following a hit-and-run.

Wayne Tingey, from Kessingland, was left with a bleed on the brain, a fractured shoulder and a bruised coccyx following the crash in Denmark Road, Lowestoft on Thursday, March 7.

The teenager had been travelling home following his work experience as a painter and decorator, when he was knocked off his 100cc motorcycle – that was later written off – and taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

With inquiries continuing more than two weeks after the crash, the driver is still being sought by police.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”

Witnesses or anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage should call the Lowestoft Response Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13161/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘We lost everything’ - couple still suffering after cottage destroyed by pub fire

A fire which started in the Ingham Swan soared through the adjoining Town House cottage and destroyed the property and its contents. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Public toilets in ‘appalling state’ will not get council refurbishment funding

The public toilets on Second Avenue in Caister are in an

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Block of 27 apartments to be auctioned off with guide price of £250,000

The House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists