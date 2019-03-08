Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown
PUBLISHED: 10:04 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 17 July 2019
A school was in lock down following reports a man was making threats at a property nearby, police have confirmed.
Students of Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy, near Lowestoft, were rushed to class this morning (July 17) as a precaution.
Police and sniffer dogs were reportedly on the scene near Field Lane and on Hall Road just after 9am.
A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police received a call at just before 7am this morning after reports of a man making targeted threats at a property at Hall Road in Kessingland.
"Officers attended and as a precaution children arriving at a nearby school were sent straight to classes.
"Police have arrested a man at the property in Hall Road and he has been taken into custody. The school resumed normal activity at 9.20am.
"No-one was hurt in the incident and the incident was safely resolved."
The academy did not wish to comment.
