Several police vehicles at scene of major incident in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:11 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 23 February 2019

Police at the scene of the incident in king's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Police at the scene of the incident in king's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Multiple police vehicles are at the scene of a major incident in King’s Lynn this afternoon.

Officers have been seen on South Clough Lane and an alleyway near the Majestic Cinema has been cordoned off.

The blocked alleyway connects South Clough Lane to Tower Street.

Police have been contacted for comment

