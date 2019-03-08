Wanted person walks past police in Norwich as they were making arrest

Police in Norwich make two arrests in quick succession. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police officers spotted a wanted person while they were arresting someone for shop theft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened as officers in Norwich were making an arrest for theft from shop on Friday (March 22) afternoon.

They were putting the suspect into police transport to take them into custody when a person who was wanted by police walked past.

That person was also arrested and taken into custody.

The double arrest was publicised on social media.

Norwich Police tweeted: “One arrested for shop theft this afternoon...and as they were being put in the transport to get them to custody, another wanted person walked passed. Two now in custody, awaiting interview.”