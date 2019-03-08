Search

Police in Norwich catch drink driver who went to pick up a takeaway

PUBLISHED: 18:09 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 01 May 2019

Police caught a motorist drink driving after he went to pick up a takeaway. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Police caught a motorist drink driving after he went to pick up a takeaway. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A motorist who went to collect a takeaway in Thorpe Marriott has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Officers working as part of Operation Moonshot, an ongoing proactive drive aimed at disrupting criminals and organised gangs, came across a drink driver while on patrol in the Thorpe Marriott area.

The motorist failed a breath test at the roadside before giving a reading of 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath.

The legal limit in the UK is 35 microgrammes.

Officers provided details of the stop on social media this afternoon.

They tweeted: “#OpMoonshotCity came across a drink driver whilst on patrol in the Thorpe Marriott area. He provided 101 at the roadside and 111 in custody! He only went to collect his takeaway 5 minutes down the road #NotWorthIt #Fatal4 #DontDrinkAndDrive.”

