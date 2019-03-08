Police identify suspect following sexual assault in Norwich cemetery

Police at Earlham Cemetery following reports of a sexual assault. Picture: Staff Archant

Police have identified a suspect following a sex assault which happened in a Norwich cemetery more than six months ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An area of Earlham Cemetery was taped off following reports a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted at about 6am on Sunday, November 4 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The Dereham Road entrance to the graveyard was cordoned off while officers carried out their investigations.

A police spokesman said a "suspect has been identified and enquiries are ongoing to trace the man who is believed to be living abroad".

Anyone with information about the Earlham Cemetery sexual assault should call Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people who want to remain anonymous should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.