Police identify church vandals after CCTV appeal

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:58 AM February 28, 2022
Still from CCTV appearing to show the smashing of windows in historic porch of Pulham St Mary Church.

Still from CCTV appearing to show the smashing of windows in historic porch of Pulham St Mary Church. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

A group of youths suspected of smashing church historic windows have been identified by police following the release of CCTV.

Footage appeared to show a group of five young people, including three boys and two girls, breaking four panes in the leaded porch windows of Pulham St Mary Church.

Damaged window at Pulham St Mary Church.

Damaged window at Pulham St Mary Church. - Credit: Clayton Hudson

Police have said they plan to arrest the identified youths as part of an on-going investigation into criminal damage.

District councillor Clayton Hudson, who manages the CCTV system at the church and released the video, said: “Seems the images/footage and publicity via social media and in the EDP has assisted in identifying the individuals involved.  

“Many thanks to everyone who has assisted. Let's hope justice prevails and individuals learn an important lesson.”

District councillor Clayton Hudson who will chair a meeting over hyperfast broadband in Pulham St Ma

District councillor Clayton Hudson who will chair a meeting over hyperfast broadband in Pulham St Mary. Picture: South Norfolk Council - Credit: South Norfolk Council

The smashed windows in the porch, which dates back to 1478, had been replaced last September at the cost of £4,500. 

Anyone with any further information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/14394/22.

