Norfolk Police issue appeal for help in hunt for wanted man

Ben Matthews. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

Members of the public have been urged to help police trace a man who is wanted by police.

Ben Matthews, 45, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Matthews was last seen in the Birmingham area but it's believed he could be in Norwich or London.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build.

Anyone who may have seen Matthews, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.