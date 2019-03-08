Police hunting wanted man in Norwich

The public have been urged to help police find a man who is wanted in the Norwich area.

Kane Smith, 27, of Shipfield in Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

It is believed he has links with the Norwich and Ipswich areas.

Smith is described as white, slim build and approximately 5ft 7 tall with light brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, back, right arm and knuckles.

Anyone who may have seen Smith or have information about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.