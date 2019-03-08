Search

Advanced search

Police hunting wanted man in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 22:11 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:11 04 October 2019

Kane Smith. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Kane Smith. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Archant

The public have been urged to help police find a man who is wanted in the Norwich area.

Kane Smith, 27, of Shipfield in Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

It is believed he has links with the Norwich and Ipswich areas.

You may also want to watch:

Smith is described as white, slim build and approximately 5ft 7 tall with light brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, back, right arm and knuckles.

Anyone who may have seen Smith or have information about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Most Read

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police search the bridge over the underpass at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Thetford murder: Members of the public battled to save victim’s life

Police tape in Thetford after man was pronounced dead on Brandon Road. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Seal spotted outside Norwich pub

Ribs of Beef landlord Jonathan Power filmed the seal swimming in the River Wensum near his pub. Picture: Jonathan Power

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thetford murder: Witnesses’ shock at stabbing as police remain on scene

An ambulance at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Disqualified driver has new car seized by police

A disqualified driver had his new car seized in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Sneak preview of Jarrold’s new luxury seafood bar where you can eat caviar for £550

The new Jarrold seafood bar The Bay at a recent special preview night. Pic: Jarrold

Landlord demands council buys his closed pub over planning saga

The boarded up former Kings Head, which has been closed since 2007, stands at the centre of Pulham St Mary. Picture: Sonya Duncan

TEAM NEWS: Can it get any worse for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke?

Todd Cantwell missed two days training for Norwich City with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists