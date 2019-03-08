Robber who threatened bookies staff with a knife fled on woman's bike

Staff at a bookmakers were threatened with a knife by a balaclava-wearing robber who then escaping with cash on a woman's bike.

A man armed with a knife entered Coral bookmakers at the Hardwick Shopping Centre, Home Farm Lane, Bury St Edmunds, before jumping over the counter and demanding money from staff.

The robber then escaped with a quantity of cash on a female's purple and pink bike.

The bike was ridden towards Caie Walk in the town but was later found abandoned nearby.

No-one was hurt or injured in the incident which happened at about 5.10pm on Saturday (November 2).

The suspect is described as a male, about five foot 10 inches tall and was wearing a balaclava.

Enquiries are on-going to locate the offender.

- Anyone with information should call Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting reference 37/66561/19, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.