Police on the hunt for man after mugging in Norwich
28 February, 2019 - 14:39
Archant
Police are on the hunt for a man following a mugging in Norwich.
Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police
On Thursday, February 7, a man aged in his 20s was threatened and robbed by another man in Magdalen Street.
The victim’s coat, phone and about £20 in cash was taken.
Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who may recognise the man should contact Hannah Serrell at Norwich CID 101 quoting crime reference 36/8855/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
