Police on the hunt for man after mugging in Norwich

Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police are on the hunt for a man following a mugging in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police

On Thursday, February 7, a man aged in his 20s was threatened and robbed by another man in Magdalen Street.

The victim’s coat, phone and about £20 in cash was taken.

Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man should contact Hannah Serrell at Norwich CID 101 quoting crime reference 36/8855/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.