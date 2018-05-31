Police hunting for driver of stolen van after crash in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 07:42 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:42 13 June 2020
Police are searching for the driver of a stolen van following a crash in Norfolk.
Officers were called to Cromer Road, Lower Gresham at about 7.40pm on Thursday (June 11) following reports of a single vehicle collision.
The driver of the vehicle, a White Transit Connect, was unable to be located by police.
It was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen and a suspected stolen generator was found in the vehicle.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said enquiries were ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle.
• Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the driver should contact police on 101 .
