Police hunting for driver of stolen van after crash in Norfolk village

Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle.

Police are searching for the driver of a stolen van following a crash in Norfolk.

Officers were called to Cromer Road, Lower Gresham at about 7.40pm on Thursday (June 11) following reports of a single vehicle collision.

The driver of the vehicle, a White Transit Connect, was unable to be located by police.

It was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen and a suspected stolen generator was found in the vehicle.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said enquiries were ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle.

• Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the driver should contact police on 101 .