Police hunt garage burglars who stole power tools and a mountain bike

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:53 PM August 11, 2021   
Sheridan Walk in Worlingham.

Sheridan Walk in Worlingham. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are on the hunt for burglars after power tools, clothing and a Cube 20 Hard Tail mountain bike were stolen from two village garages.

The burglars broke into both garages on Sheridan Walk in Worlingham using a crowbar-type tool to force open doors between 10pm Monday August 9 and 6.30am Tuesday August 10.

In the first garage electrical equipment was damaged before thieves took off with the items, while at the second garage, which was broken into during the same time frame, nothing appears to be stolen.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting crime number 37/43713/21 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

