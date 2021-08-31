News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police hunt witnesses after man harassed woman

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:58 AM August 31, 2021   
Vicarage Road in Paston where a woman was harassed by a man who touched himself inappropriately.

Police are hunting for witnesses after a man touched himself inappropriately while gesturing and shouting at a woman.

The incident took place when woman was walking past a field on Vicarage Road in Paston, near Bacton Gas Station, when at some time between 7.15pm and 8.20pm she saw a man touching himself inappropriately.

He followed the victim, gesturing and shouting in her direction, however no physical contact was made between the victim and the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man of average height and medium build, with dark hair, expected to be somewhere between 25 and 35 years old.

He is believed to have been wearing dark trousers, and a lighter coloured top.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the man is asked to contact PC Victoria Sweetland at North Walsham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/62241/21, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

person