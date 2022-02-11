Police hunt wanted Norfolk man with connections to Norwich and Lowestoft

Police are appealing for help to trace wanted man, Danny Scott Grey, who is known to frequent Norwich and Lowestoft - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man from Norfolk.

Danny Scott Grey, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with a string offences including burglary, fraud and theft.

Grey is described as white, about 5ft 10 and of medium build. He has blonde hair and a short beard.

Grey is known to frequent the Norwich, Lowestoft and Cambridge area.

Anyone who may have seen Grey or has information about his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers annonymously on 0800 55 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.