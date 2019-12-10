Police hunt wanted Norwich man

Police want to trace Josh White. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man in Norwich.

Josh White, 25, from Coughtrey Close, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, 5ft 4 tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and beard.

Mr White is known to go to areas around Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Anyone who may have seen Mr White, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111